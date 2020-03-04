Bite of the Week: Spicy Fried Chicken Salad at Columbia's Rockaway Athletic Club

It’s got air hockey and a pool table on the premises, but the most popular form of, er, exercise at Columbia’s sign-less and semi-secret Rockaway Athletic Club are tray-to-mouth pimento cheeseburger swings. While the joint’s signature sandwich, famously ordered by George W. Bush when he swung through town 15 years ago after holding court at a joint session of the South Carolina General Assembly, is a Capital City rite of passage, I thought it was high time I gave the “healthier” side of the menu a fair shake.

Remember when you were a kid and you’d eat an apple after a Snickers hoping to counteract the unhealthiness of the preservative rich chocolate bar? Well ordering a salad topped with chopped up fried chicken is the adult version of that play. The salad itself is an appealing spring mix amped up with shredded cheddar, sliced tomatoes and peeled cucumbers. The cool veggies play a supporting role, of course. It’s the intermittent bites of warm fried chicken that make this a craveable salad.

The name of the dish is a bit of a misnomer, as the chicken only packs a small modicum of peppery heat. I didn’t even pick it up till the post-meal aftertaste kicked in, and a small gulp of water was all it took to vanquish it.

what: Spicy Fried Chicken Salad

where: Rockaway Athletic Club, 2719 Rosewood Dr., 803-256-1075

cost: $7.75