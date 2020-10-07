Bite of the Week: S'mores French Toast at Columbia's Crepes & Croissants

$6.60. Crepes & Croissants. 1465 Sumter St. crepesetcroissants.com.

According to s’mores lore, the decadent campfire snack was popularized by Girls Scouts in the 1920s. The name, a contraction of “some more,” ostensibly arrived because the ménage of components — chocolate and toasted marshmallow sandwiched between graham crackers — go so well together.

In recent years, s’mores-making has become a popular hotel amenity, especially at resorts with outdoor terraces decked out with fire pits. The typical move is to mention the dessert happy hour at check-in and at the appointed time roasting sticks, Hershey bars and all the other accoutrements are divvied out to beaming guests. Some establishments up the ante by providing a marshmallow sommelier to extol the virtues of patience in seeking golden-brown perfection.

The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown in Washington, D.C., offers guests complementary French toast s’mores in front of a crackling fireplace in their living room lounge. Crêpes & Croissants’ version may not supply that level of ambiance, but their hot and sticky sweet treat hits all the five star notes — minus the sticker shock of such a fancy hotel stay.

This gooey-good combo of mini-marshmallows and dark chocolate sauce will make even the biggest maple syrup fiends forget all about that reduced tree sap nectar. It’s finished with crumbled graham crackers to complete the flavor trifecta, with powder sugar added for good measure.