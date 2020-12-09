Bite of the Week: Smoked Salmon Bagel at Columbia's Drip Coffee

$8.95. 729 Saluda Ave. and 1441 Main St. dripcolumbia.com.

At Columbia’s marquee coffee shop, the breakfast biscuits take top billing as far as edibles go.

There’s plenty of reasons why. The biscuits are made fresh daily and they taste wonderful, with a great texture to match. The various combinations of egg and cheese and protein plus whatever else are all well conceived and can fix whatever type of morning craving you have.

But don’t overlook the Smoked Salmon Bagel, which is filling but light, and plenty flavorful.

A heap of smoked salmon is joined by a thick slice of tomato, several red onion rings and a side of smearable cream cheese. The very lightly smoked salmon is folded in thin layer after thin layer and serves as a delicate, yet filling protein. The tomato provides a mildly sweet and fresh aspect, meanwhile the red onion acts as the spark this concoction needs to liven up — in both texture and flavor. The sundried tomato bagel and accompanying cream cheese dutifully tie the sandwich together, with the bagel’s herby and bready flavor and the cream cheese’s fatty texture.

The most hailed breakfast dishes are often the most indulgent — waffles, pancakes, biscuits and gravy — but can often play the role of day stopper, not starter.

Drip’s Smoked Salmon Bagel is definitely the latter, while remaining richly indulgent through its layers of textures and flavors.