what: Shanghai Tuna

where: Libby’s of Lexington, 116 W Main Street, 803-520-4689, libbysoflexington.com

price: $16.95

Libby’s, at the west end of Lexington’s hopping main drag, has been dishing out quality food in a cozy space for 10 years now. While there are plenty of home runs on the regular menu (hello, Gamecock pizza), this chill family-run restaurant’s secret sauce has long been a rotating cast of daily specials that have a knack for eliciting fire emoji taps from blown-away diners.

Count yours truly among them after digging into this thick and beautiful seared yellowfin tuna steak. Libby’s vaunted sauce game comes to the fore here, adding tantalizing flavor to the wild-caught pink-hearted fish. A money ginger-soy glaze has first dibs on seducing the palate into a reverie before tangoing with the intoxicating tart sweetness of Thai chili sauce — my go-to condiment in college. You’ll also pick up the toasty aroma of sesame, and a garnish of pickled red onions on top adds acidic tang. The accompanying green, a kale kimchi slaw, is an equal match to the protein’s layered flavor profile and packs sweetness coupled with a sour kick.

Specials at Libby’s tend to make return engagements. Some others to keep an eye out for are the Sriracha chicken tacos, Lowcountry shrimp and grits, and Folly Beach flounder and oysters.