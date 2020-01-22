what: Shakshuka

where: Market on Main, 1320 Main St #150

price: $11 (served on the breakfast menu, available 8-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday)

contact: 803-722-4222, marketonmain.com

While in college at the University of Minnesota, Shakshuka Night brought me and my gaggle of late-teen to 20-something friends closer in the way I’ve since learned that only food can.

Named after the North African dish of eggs poached in a spiced tomato sauce with sauteed onions and red bell peppers, those gatherings made little sense for our unadventurous Midwestern palettes. But all of us assembling together, cooking and sharing the dish, let us brush that aside.

Our hands would squeeze and smash tomatoes, their juices springing onto our clothes. We’d slowly saute diced onions, sliced peppers and minced garlic, pile on the spices, and pour in the bowlful of tomatoes. We brought it to a simmer and, in short time, our overpriced student apartment was filled with an intoxicating aroma. Before long we would crack eggs — “How many do you think you’ll eat? Two? Three? Four!?” — and add feta on the top, finishing it in the oven. Paired with hunks of bread, it was delicious in a way that felt shared, communal.

Market on Main’s shakshuka is remarkably similar to what I remember from those times, just improved upon with what I can only imagine (and hope) aren’t ingredients purchased from a college neighborhood Target. When I spooned the mixture onto the paired bread — a grilled piece of naan speckled with large flakes of sea salt — it was delicious in a way that felt warmly nostalgic.