Bite of the Week: Scramble Bowl at Cayce's Steel Hands Brewing

Whether it’s a bike ride with pub stops or practicing sun salutations while sipping a pint, local breweries really shine when they think beyond the barrel. For the past few weeks, Steel Hands has been celebrating Sunday Funday with a boozy brunch that has already become the talk of Cayce.

The queue at the tap room is already long and lively when I arrive at 11 a.m., with couples audibly vacillating over possible orders.

“Honey, I don’t know, should I get the biscuits and gravy or the chicken and waffles? The breakfast taco was so good last time, but I want to try something different.”

Internally, I wrangle back and forth between the scramble bowl made with Adluh smoked cheddar grits or the berry parfait paired with a slice of quiche. The breakfast boxing match rages in my head all the way to the register, with the scramble bowl landing the knockout punch. Served in a silver mixing bowl with sourdough toast on the side, the grits are thick and cheesy and, when you catch egg, cheddar and home fries in the same bite, you know you’re doing brunch right.

Whatever you eat, the popular Coffee Lager makes a great beer mate. They pretty up the drink with a luscious plume of whipped cream for the occasion. Get a flavor shot of mocha or pumpkin spice and top your breakfast beer with a chocolate sprinkle necklace and a shake of nutmeg. Steel Hands serves Sunday brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.