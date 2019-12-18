what: Sausage & Provolone Kolache Bun

where: Crust Bakehouse, 2701-B Rosewood Dr., facebook.com/CrustBakehouse

cost: $3.75

On a lark, Crust Bakehouse decided to whip up its take on the versatile Czech reared buns that are gaining traction in the U.S. — thanks in large part to the success of Kolache Factory. The Texas-based chain has more than 50 locations, including a South Carolina outpost in a suburb of Greenville. The fun-to-say and more-fun-to-eat pucks of yeasted dough date back to the 18th century. Jam is the traditional center filling, but nowadays, everything goes: brisket, jalapeno poppers, a big gob of Nutella. It’s all good.

Crust’s debut batch of kolaches aims to satisfy handheld breakfast devotees. The sweet, sesame-seeded brioche the bakery uses as its vessel is top-notch, but with the addition of chopped sausage and melted provolone in the middle, it really gets your taste buds’ attention.

“The brioche style gives it a much softer, more delicate crumb than a leaner dough that doesn’t use the eggs and butter,” offers Crust owner Zack Gates, who took over the bakery in May.

“My assistant Nell Fuller is originally from Austin and mentioned them the other day — said they were really big in Texas. So, I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ I’m always looking for something new to try out.”

If you’re looking for more dough-stuffed goodies, Crust detonates bagel bombs every Tuesday, packing them with payloads of bacon, ham, pimento cheese and other fillings.