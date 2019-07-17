what: Quinoa Avocado Bowl
where: Sabor Latin Street Grill, 701 Gervais St. Suite 160
price: $7.95
contact: 803-661-7000, saborcolumbia.com
Jonesing for a quick bite at a budget friendly Tex-Mex or Latin joint with greater menu diversity and culinary pizzazz than a Moe’s or Salsarita’s? Sabor could well be your new go-to.
The Charlotte-hatched fast-casual concept has spawned a Vista outpost that brings the flavors of Colombia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico and Venezuela to the Midlands. They dish out arepas, gorditas, empanadas, burritos and other Latin American street food staples alongside more contemporary fare like carne asada fries and their yuca sabroso (a plate of yuca fries artfully adorned with shredded cabbage, chicken, pico de gallo and a sprinkling of cotija cheese, and topped off with salsa rosada, a pink sauce composed of mayonnaise and ketchup).
But on this particular occasion, I’d just come out of a CrossFit class and was in the mood for something health-conscious that would still rock bold flavors. So I opted for the Quinoa Avocado Bowl, which delivered in spades. The fleshy green fruit is enlivened with a cooling cilantro lime yogurt garnish and complemented with a veggie medley of grilled zucchini, onions and tomatoes. It’s served atop a comforting cloud of brown rice and quinoa. Turn up the heat by grabbing a lil’ something from the salsa bar — the piquant pineapple habanero is lit.
Sabor is open 11a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.