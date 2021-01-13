Bite of the Week: Recovery Bowl at Columbia's Kairos Mediterranean

$10.99 4600 Devine St., Suite A. eatkairos.com.

Kairos Mediterranean, a South Carolina-based micro chain that started in Mount Pleasant four years ago, is a welcome addition to the build-a-bowl scene. Think of a Chipotle-style assembly line up only with a Greek- and Middle Eastern-inspired palate and you got the dilly of what’s in store at this hopping Crosswoods Commons newcomer.

The Recovery Bowl’s protein base is chicken and meatballs served over brown rice and lentils with creamy feta cheese in the fold. There are other toppings and veggies built into the “as is” assembly, but like all bowl places you’re welcome and encouraged to freestyle with whatever goodies you want to toss in to make it your own.

Everything is really fresh and flavorful and it all tastes as good as it looks. The bowls are also super deep, too, so you are really getting bang for your buck. I’ve had the falafel a couple times, too, and I can vouch for it — the balls are a lot fluffier and lighter inside than most you’ll find in town.

Kairos' spread game is also pretty tight. Aside from plain hummus, Baba Ganoush and tzatziki — the trio of to-be-expected options at every stateside Mediterranean-themed joint — you can also choose to enliven your meal with spicy harissa, a red pepper feta blend or bright purple beet hummus.