Bite of the Week: Premium Pepperoni Pizza Hot Pocket

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.

And by “extraordinary measures,” I’m talking about eating a Hot Pocket for the first time in at least a decade.

Like many of you, I’ve been at the house a lot more amid the coronavirus crisis. Officials have implored us all to stay at home if possible, so I’ve tried to do my part. That’s meant, of course, many more meals at home, including takeout from local restaurants.

But you can’t always turn to takeout. Sometimes you have to make an even deeper sacrifice for the greater cause. That’s when you go for the Hot Pockets.

I’m sure most of us, at one point or another, have partaken in this humble delicacy of the everyman. When I was in high school and college, they were a go-to late night snack, especially if I was watching horror flicks on TNT’s MonsterVision with Joe Bob Briggs.

But that was, um, a while ago. I’ve had an amicable separation from Hot Pockets for a number of years. But, in these uncertain, stay-at-home, COVID-19 times, I turned to my old friend for a recent lunch.

Let’s get one thing out of the way right up front: According to the box, Hot Pockets’ parent company Nestle is making the claim that they are “sandwiches.” Hot Pockets are many things — surprisingly filling, potentially weapons of mass destruction, likely the leading cause of third-degree burns on the roofs of mouths nationwide — but they aren’t sandwiches. They’re more like a pastry.

The key to a good Hot Pocket is, of course, temperature control. Every microwave has its own vibe, so the recommended two-minute cooking time is not necessarily a one-size-fits-all scenario. The most important guideline I can offer: Once your “sandwich” comes out of the microwave, be patient and let that bad boy cool off some. Bite into it too early and you will literally melt, like those Nazis at the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

So, how was it? Honestly, not bad. I opted for the Premium Pepperoni Pizza variety, and it had a hearty helping of pepperoni, and some nice, stringy mozzarella cheese. As apocalypse meals go, you could do worse. (I’m looking at you, Tombstone Pizza.)

Available at basically every grocery store, ever. About $2 for a two-pack.