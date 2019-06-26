what: Pho
cost: $7.50
where: China Hut III, 103 N 12th St., West Columbia
contact: 803-939-0770
Almost as prolific as Lizard Thicket and Rush’s, China Hut blends into the city’s landscape. Most people have a pretty set idea of what they expect to find at a China Hut — however, one location sets itself apart thanks to its owners and unique location.
Sitting casually in a strip mall in West Columbia, China Hut III is so much more than your typical Chinese fast food joint. The Thai owners bring a host of native dishes to the menu. Next to the bourbon chicken on the board is everything from pad thai to pla lad prik (a spicy fried fish with stir fry vegetables). It’s a wonderland of Thai stir fry that covers just about every possible combination that could come to mind.
Along with Chinese and Thai food are a couple of wild cards — like this week’s Bite, a fragrant bowl of pho. Rice noodles, soft beef meatballs and slices of tender brisket are enveloped in a sweet, beefy broth that is the foundation of the classic Vietnamese noodle soup. Bean sprouts and Thai basil bring texture and herbaceousness. The dish has everything going for it: sweet, savory, spicy, herby, hot and soothing, it’s the perfect ender for any day of the week.
Besides food, the interior at China Hut III is full of surprises. Familiar orb lights provide warm color that washes gently over the retro wooden booths. Homey diner isn’t a typical descriptor for a Chinese fast food restaurant. Just one more way that this one bucks expectations.