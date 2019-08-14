what:Philly Stir Fry Salad
where:Restaurant Next Door,
147 S Congress St., Winnsboro
price:$8
contact:803 815 0555, facebook.com/therestaurantnextdoor
Dinner and a hot mini donut? Crystal and Shaun Paulk, along with their three daughters, opened Restaurant Next Door right next door to their dessert business, The Donut Guy.
The front page of the menu features meat-and-twos with entrée choices running the gamut from fried pork chops and barbecue ribs to smothered turkey wings and grilled chicken topped with onions and peppers. There’s also some wraps, dogs and burgers, along with a couple steak and seafood options.
Flip over the menu and the script flips to keto- and low-carb-friendly options. I went with the tasty and generously portioned Philly stir fry salad, with hot shaved ribeye sprawled over a bed of greens. Next time, I plan to try their Mac Daddy Bowl, with chicken, bacon and cauliflower mac and cheese.
“We are a little bit traditional, but also we like to think of ourselves as more daring. We like to try things and we don’t want to be mundane,” says Crystal Paulk. “Things change often with us and we like to follow trends, but we know Winnsboro is a very historical place and so at the same time we want people to feel comfortable with what they’re familiar with.”
While in downtown Winnsboro, you’d be remiss not to stroll down the block and pop into Cornwallis Tea Room (141 S Congress St.) to pick-up a tin of their bergamot oil-infused Scarborough Grey. Next, peep at the tower atop the building that houses the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce (100 Congress St.), where the longest continuously running clock in the U.S. goes tick-tock.