Bite of the Week: Pandemonium Ice Cream's Oreo Ice Cream

$5.50. Pandemonium Ice Cream. facebook.com/PandemoniumIceCream
After receiving an ice cream maker for his birthday, James Hartnett and his buddy Micah Roth (both in sixth grade), decided to start their own business and churn up cold comfort by the pint. The resulting spoon soft product has a luscious mouthfeel on par with ultra-premium pints that sell for a much higher price point at the grocery store.
Their Oreo Ice Cream’s base is darker than most commercial cookies-and-cream varieties. The two made a conscious choice to let chocolate edge out vanilla in the flavor balance and the cream/sugar equilibrium is commendable as well. The richness is just right and they’ve avoided the cardinal mistake of trying to replicate the cloying sweetness of the cookie’s creme filling. Chunks of Nabisco’s Oreos complete the highly satisfying recipe.
“We don’t think that there’s a specific formula to ice cream, just that you shouldn’t add too much of anything,” explain James and Micah collaboratively via email. “It has to be a balance of different tastes. We also think that temperature control is important to good ice cream. You need to chill the base overnight, and the transition from the freezer bowl to the pints should be fast or else the ice cream will melt and become icy.”
Pandemonium is open for delivery or pickup on Sunday afternoons. Head to facebook.com/PandemoniumIceCream to place your order.