Bite of the Week: Palmetto Po'Boy at Lexington's Private Property

Private Property is a somewhat upscale lunch and dinner spot in Lexington, located in a space that more closely resembles a country club than a full fledged restaurant. I settled on the Palmetto Po’Boy, a sandwich with fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pimento cheese and a nondescript sauce. It’s a twist on another po’boy that Private Property offers, a scaled back version that omits the bacon and pimento cheese.

I sat at the bar, where faux grass lines the stark white walls, and the sandwich arrived quickly.

I cut the sandwich in half, and took my first bite into it. The fried shrimp stood out with its crunchy breaded exterior and snappy meat, but the rest of the ingredients existed separate to one another. The sandwich lacked cohesion, with each bite a vague mixture of the the slightly spicy pimento cheese, the crunchy bacon, sliced tomatoes and lettuce. In all, the po’boy was forgettable, but ultimately fine — no raw ingredients were overcooked and the vegetables were fresh. I couldn’t complain, but I could forget.

That afternoon, my stomach rumbling, I decided to delve back into my refrigerated po’boy. I was presented with a familiar question for leftovers — do I deconstruct the dish, separately warming each hot ingredient in the microwave and then reassemble it? Do I just microwave the whole sandwich, crossing my fingers that heated lettuce and tomatoes will somehow taste alright? I decided on neither. I would eat the sandwich cold.

The hours-old, cold po’boy was sensational. I found myself standing over my kitchen counter, devouring it in less than a minute. It’s illogical, the shrimp’s breading had lost its crunch and nothing about the sandwich had actually changed. But with each bite I hoped to catch a mixture of the sauce and the now-goopy pimento cheese, with the bits of lettuce and chunks of tomato balancing out the heaviness of the condiments. I had pulled out a plate to use as a vessel for my sandwich, but it remained clean and untouched. The sandwich never left my hands.

Eating that cold sandwich was a reminder of all the variables that go into eating food. In my own home, stripped of the expectations of eating out, the sandwich had transformed into a treat.