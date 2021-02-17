Bite of the Week: OMG Cookie at Columbia's Crust Bakehouse

$2.75. 2701-B Rosewood Dr. facebook.com/CrustBakehouse.

Growing up, two cookies I always begged for were Oreos and oatmeal creme pies. A sucker for consumer culture, I remember watching all the Oreo commercials of people twisting and playing with their stuffed cookies and it made me constantly envious. I wanted nothing more than to be left to my own devices with a tall glass of milk and a package of Oreos to dunk and twist to my own delight.

As for oatmeal creme pies, they were one of the few sweet things my mom enjoyed and I would be able to sway her to pick them up more than most sweets. Soft, chewy and packed with the right amount of sugar for an elementary school kid, they weren’t the perfect Little Debbie dessert, but they were as good as I could get a lot of the time.

All of this Oreo and oatmeal creme pie talk is because of Crust Bakehouse’s OMG cookies. It‘s as if they took those two childhood dreams and turned them into one perfect entity. You get the soft oatmeal creme pie cookie texture, but instead of a boring oat cookie, you get a soft and chewy chocolate chip cookie that’s packed with all the chocolate you crave out of an Oreo. Doubling down, Zackery Gates, baker and owner of Crust Bakehouse, has upped the chocolate factor twofold with an extra drizzle of chocolate on top.

The cream cheese filling is well-balanced — not too sweet and cloying, but rather rich and creamy with a much needed tang to bridge the sweetness of the cookies together. Sometimes when you eat something that’s so sweet and layered with more sweetness, it becomes just too much to finish. The filling here feels tremendously purposeful and as good a reason as any to justify the need to have not one, but two cookies to get you through the day.

If you aren’t a chocolate fan, they also make a ginger version with pieces of candied ginger throughout the cookie, and it’s delightful.