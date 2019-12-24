what: Moo Shu Pork

where:Yummy Yummy II, 4600 Forest Dr. Unit 10, 803-790-9225

cost: $9.45

I don’t know exactly when the tradition started, but it had something to do with my husband throwing himself a one-man pity party on his Christmas Eve birthday many, many years ago. He lamented always having Chinese food on his big day — “Because nothing else was open,” he sighed.

I told him to turn that frown upside down — because he loves Chinese food! And so do we! And we found out Yummy Yummy II was open on Christmas Eve, so we ordered dinner for about 20 people and had a blast. We’ve been doing it ever since, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Maybe the people on the other end of the phone at Yummy Yummy II expect our order on the night before Christmas, or maybe they don’t, since we can’t be the only ones. As an aside, they’re also open Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. In other words, they are holiday heroes. And the food is delicious.

At our Dec. 24 Birthday Extravaganza Buffet, the food is first come, first serve. We order a variety, with something for everyone, including dishes with beef, pork, chicken or shrimp, as well as a few vegetarian options and some tasty appetizers. Since I’m here first, I make sure to start with moo shu pork, my personal favorite. (I also shove some crab rangoon in my face while I’m unpacking the food and setting up the buffet, because who doesn’t love a crispy fried wonton stuffed with crab and cheese?)

I pile the wrapper high with delicious pork and veggies, drizzle it with the accompanying hoisin sauce and chili paste, wrap it up and go to town. Show up late and you’ll probably miss the appetizers, but since every dish is pretty good, you won’t go home hungry.

This holiday season, let us all join together in wishing people with unfortunate holiday-timed birthdays all the best. And go ahead and treat them to a delicious meal from Yummy Yummy II, which never disappoints.