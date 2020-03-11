You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Bite of the Week: Mijadarah Platter at Columbia's Mediterranean Tea Room

Mijadarah Platter at Mediterranean Tea Room
Buy Now

what: Mijadarah Platter

where: Mediterranean Tea Room, 2601 Devine St., 803-799-3118

cost: $10.25 

Caramelized onions don’t photograph well. They become a pile, maybe closer to a blob, of goopy, opaque and browned strips. That being said, I urge you to look past the aesthetics of the onion blob on the picture accompanying this week’s bite. If you do, you’ll be treated to a pleasing lump of onions and cumin-spiced lentils and rice on the Mediterranean Tea Room’s Mijadarah Platter.

The dish is served with warmed pita on the side and a cucumber-tomato salad topped with a shower of parsley, scallion and green bell pepper. The salad was a lively, colorful and large addition to the meal, bringing a green burst of freshness to the otherwise cumin-centric plate. 

Indeed, the cumin played a central role here as far as flavor goes, but the dish was also a showcase for its textures. It’s a somewhat risky proposition, as the plate calls for balance between the rice and lentil. Too much rice and the dish becomes a starchy, one-note mass; too many lentils and it becomes a chore to eat. The Tea Room hit the right proportion on my visit — firm but not tough.

My past experience with the dish, at another restaurant, included fried onions on top of the accompanying grains. It provided a satisfying crunch to the bite, but for what it added in texture, it also resulted in a loss of flavor.

The Tea Room’s version, with its caramelized onions, delivers a slightly sweet and umami-leaning twist.

what: Mijadarah Platter

where: Mediterranean Tea Room, 2601 Devine St., 803-799-3118

cost: $10.25 

Tags

David Clarey joined Free Times in November 2019 as a food and news writer. He's constantly fighting competing desires to try cooking food at home and spending his entire paycheck on Columbia restaurants.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation on our Free Times Facebook page.