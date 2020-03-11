Bite of the Week: Mijadarah Platter at Columbia's Mediterranean Tea Room

Caramelized onions don’t photograph well. They become a pile, maybe closer to a blob, of goopy, opaque and browned strips. That being said, I urge you to look past the aesthetics of the onion blob on the picture accompanying this week’s bite. If you do, you’ll be treated to a pleasing lump of onions and cumin-spiced lentils and rice on the Mediterranean Tea Room’s Mijadarah Platter.

The dish is served with warmed pita on the side and a cucumber-tomato salad topped with a shower of parsley, scallion and green bell pepper. The salad was a lively, colorful and large addition to the meal, bringing a green burst of freshness to the otherwise cumin-centric plate.

Indeed, the cumin played a central role here as far as flavor goes, but the dish was also a showcase for its textures. It’s a somewhat risky proposition, as the plate calls for balance between the rice and lentil. Too much rice and the dish becomes a starchy, one-note mass; too many lentils and it becomes a chore to eat. The Tea Room hit the right proportion on my visit — firm but not tough.

My past experience with the dish, at another restaurant, included fried onions on top of the accompanying grains. It provided a satisfying crunch to the bite, but for what it added in texture, it also resulted in a loss of flavor.

The Tea Room’s version, with its caramelized onions, delivers a slightly sweet and umami-leaning twist.

what: Mijadarah Platter

where: Mediterranean Tea Room, 2601 Devine St., 803-799-3118

cost: $10.25