what: Lobster Omelet
where: Halls Chophouse, 1221 Main St., Ste. 150
cost: $19
contact: 803-563-5066, hallschophouse.com
On the hunt for the most decadent omelet in the Midlands? Live a little, and head to Halls Chophouse midday. Pull up to the bar, gaze out at the State House, and prepare to indulge in a first-class breakfast for lunch that’ll make you feel like a C-suite executive.
“I’ll have the lobster omelet.”
The mere declaration feels so boss.
Minutes later, the plate’s grand entrance is announced with the same dignity you’d expect to greet a Norwegian Princess making her way into a banquet hall. The omelet is just as regal. The bartender deftly slides over wooden salt and pepper shakers just as the marvelous meal enters my field of view — a velvety omelet worthy of being served in the halls of Valhalla.
The eggs are as luxurious and soft to my lips like a 600-thread count Egyptian cotton pillowcase. The interior brims with perfectly grilled bell peppers, delectable morsels of Maine lobster, and melted gruyere. A rich and buttery béarnaise sauce and a side of pepper jack grits complete the posh comfort food spread. Halls Chophouse’s lunch hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.