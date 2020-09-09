Bite of the Week: Le Fracas Burger at Hampton Street Vineyard

The burger’s origins are murky. A quick gander at its Wikipedia page, an astoundingly long entry for a food item, finds six potential inventors and other notable potential origins. Whomever created it, it’s hard to imagine they predicted the ubiquity the beef-and-bun juggernaut has attained over time.

There’s no better indicator of this than the prevalence of the burger at essentially any eating establishment in the country. Locally, the burger fits snugly at eateries as disparate as fast food mainstay Rush’s, numerous food trucks, West Columbia’s French-ish bistro Black Rooster and so many more. Indeed, the burger has become tier-ified in a way few other foods are — with price points, quality and composition all varying.

When Hampton Street Vineyard reopened this year under new ownership — a group of three wine aficionados — it brought in Christopher Holme, a former sous chef at Slightly North of Broad in Charleston, owned by the same management group as Halls Chophouse. His debut menu included the La Fracas Burger, a heavily conceptualized $16 option that fits into the upper end of Columbia’s burger spectrum.

Most notably, eschews the typical bun for a split croissant. A dense pastry, it holds up well to the beating from numerous holds, grabs and bites, while providing a warm, buttery taste. The burger itself is made up of two thin beef patties that are topped with sweetly braised onions and a melty helping of brie cheese. Accompanying it is a lively port dijon mustard.

It’s one of the most unique burgers I’ve ever eaten and as deliberately conceived as it is — to repeat, this is a burger served on a croissant inside a brasserie — it remains, at its core, a burger. The cheffed-up additions bring thrilling complexity to every bite, but it is also a simple, indulgent pleasure that isn’t overthought. Just like a burger should be.