Bite of the Week: Lay's Grilled Eel Potato Chips at Columbia’s Asian Market

Growing up, Lay’s were the definition of “generic potato chips.” Though nothing remarkable, they aren’t offensive in any way. Lay’s are potato chips, nothing more, nothing less.

If this was a commercial, they would be the pile of potato chips dumped in slow motion on a paper plate during a summer cookout while everyone laughs and smiles in a perfect world.

Lay’s have always offered lots of flavors: barbecue, salt and vinegar, and sour cream and onion being a few staples. A few years ago, they made waves with their flavor contest, which introduced wacky and wild combinations like chicken and waffles, crispy taco and everything bagel.

What people may not know about Lay’s is that they really try to ingratiate themselves with flavors all around the world. Whether through different flavor contests in other countries or outright inventions by the Lay’s team, there’s a whole universe of Lay’s flavor waiting to be explored. Canada, for instance, has had grilled cheese and ketchup (I have questions), cinnamon bun, and butter chicken.

Recently I was able to get my hands on a bag of Grilled Eel flavored Lay’s from China. I opened the bag expecting “something,” but it just smelled like another bag of Lay’s. Like many of their flavors, though, the second you bite into it, everything came rushing in. First there was a touch of sweetness, like the unagi sauce you swab an eel with before serving. There was no denying the second wave of flavor: pure grilled eel.

Lay’s did an amazing job capturing the essence of eel flavor here without letting it be too much. Even though it was a potato chip, the feeling wasn’t that at all, but rather truly taking a bite of eel. It was kind of ... magical, to be honest. The crispiness of the chip weirdly evoked the feeling of a freshly grilled eel that’s slightly charred. A hint of scallion in the background provided a refreshing cleanser, making these chips more snackable than many of Lay’s’ other strange flavors.

They’re simply phenomenal if you enjoy grilled eel and are a must buy on your next Asian Market run.