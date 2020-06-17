Bite of the Week: La Torre Isleña at Columbia’s La Isla Bonita

$22.95. 1701 Percival Rd. 803-569 6244.

“La Isla Bonita” was the fifth and final single released from 1986’s True Blue, Madonna’s third studio album. Featuring mesmerizing Spanish guitar licks and mood-setting maracas, the pop anthem remains catchy AF, and I’m not ashamed to admit I happened to be listening to the ode to a Latin paradise before ordering from Columbia’s Puerto Rican cucina of the same name.

The restaurant’s La Torre Islena is an impressive four-story tower of starchy power. Mofongo — made from plantains that are picked green, fried and then smashed and shaped into a dense puck — provides the sturdy girders that support the structure, which also features floors of yellow rice and pigeon peas and white rice and beans.

It’s a choose-your-own-meat adventure, and I opted for the churrasco, which comes topped with the restaurant’s fragrant homemade chimichurri. Pernil asado (roasted pork) is another popular protein option. While pecking on the steak, I allowed the green sauce to bleed over onto the mofongo to enliven its flavor profile.

For years, the town of San Pedro in Belize was thought to be the protagonist of the Madonna song. Turns out the roots of Madge’s Latin lullaby are less specific.

"I don't know where San Pedro is. At that point, I wasn't a person who went on holidays to beautiful islands,” the singer once told Rolling Stone. "I may have been on the way to the studio and seen an exit ramp for San Pedro."

I’ll just keep pretending she’s singing about the Columbia home of the imposing and tasty Torre.