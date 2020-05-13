Bite of the Week: Jerk Chicken Plate at Irmo's Fire and Spice

$10. 7971 N Woodrow St., Irmo. 803-602-5353. facebook.com/fireandspiceirmo.

Truth be told, this Bite of the Week has been in the making for over two months. Just as COVID-19 hit and forced South Carolina restaurants to close or go takeout-only, I made it out to Fire and Spice for the first time to try its beloved jerk chicken. Then, within a matter of days, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were diagnosed with the coronavirus, the NBA shut down, and half the city was working from home. Fire and Spice were quick to respond, deciding to keep family and friends safe by shutting down.

The memory of the jerk chicken didn’t fade though. This is some really delicious grilled chicken, with a big emphasis on char and huge jerk flavors. Not lightly spiced, the promise of jerk is entirely fulfilled here in every bite. The chicken itself is exactly what you want — juicy and tender and the perfect foil for all the flavor.

Perhaps even more surprising were the equally good sides. The list is extensive, including everything from mac and cheese to Brunswick Stew. I decided to pair the jerk with collards and Fire and Spice’s take on beans and rice, which turned out to be perfect, alongside the explosive jerk chicken. The collards were cool and refreshing, while the beans and rice were packed with a ton of unexpectedly smoky flavor from the included spices, which offered a great pairing with the grilled chicken that I will forever want every time I go back.

Recently reopened for takeout, Fire and Spice is a favorite of Irmo residents and absolutely worth a stop off the interstate on your way in and out of the city.