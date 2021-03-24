Bite of the Week: Hot Turkey, Brie and Apple Butter Sandwich at Columbia's Tiffany's

$11. 9704 E Two Notch Rd. tiffanysofcolumbia.com.

Tiffany’s has been satisfying sweet tooth’s in Northeast Columbia since 1977. A massive cake-and-pastry-filled display case — a kaleidoscope of tantalizing treats and colorful confections— is the focal point of the 7,500 square foot Spring Valley store, which is double the size of the restaurant's old space. But before indulging in a whoopie pie or raspberry cream roulade, start with some lunch.

If there was a sandwich hall of fame, the trinity of hot and wholesome turkey, rich and luscious brie, and sweet and tart apple butter jam would be inducted in its first year of eligibility. Tiffany’s presses the winning combo between marbled rye and spreads the pale and velvety cheese on one side and the apple butter on the other. Both accompaniments cling to the hot deli meat, while a layer of arugula adds a peppery juxtaposition to the sweet and savory composition.

Once you’ve gotten your fill of mindful sustenance, feel free to peruse that aforementioned display case. It takes serious willpower to walk out of Tiffany’s without at least one signature red-ribbon-sealed white bakery box tucked under your arm. Resistance is futile.