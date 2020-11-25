Bite of the Week: Heirloom Tomato BLT at Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits in Columbia

$7. 2430 Main St. fatcatcolumbia.com.

It’s the second day of Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuit’s soft opening in Cottontown, and, if it hadn’t closed early (due to a sell out, per the restaurant’s Facebook page), there would be little sign the restaurant wasn’t in full swing.

The Soda City Market breakfast and brunch favorite’s brick-and-mortar location was set for a grand open on Nov. 22. I stopped by on Nov. 20 mid-morning for a sneak preview and am happy to report that most everything seems to be in order. The space was sharp and clean, the food came out promptly and the cashier was kind.

Most importantly, the food was satisfying. I ordered the biscuit BLT, which comes topped with heirloom tomatoes, spicy bacon, vivid lettuce and a smattering of mayo. On the cashier’s recommendation, I paired it with a side of the new eatery’s mac and cheese.

The BLT was on the soft opening menu under “Soda City Special Biscuits.” I’m uncertain what that designation holds for the sandwich’s future on the final menu, as the owners had previously told me the BLT was a likely candidate for its lunch menu. I hope it makes the cut.

The ever-so-delicately spicy bacon had some bite, but was still crunchy, a textural must for the simple sandwich. The tomatoes were firm, flavorful and paired well (as always) with the mayonnaise.

The biscuit, too, fit the sandwich well. I worried the thicker, denser bread could overwhelm a relatively bare sandwich, but Rambo’s avoided the oft-committed sin of being dry and crumbly. Instead, the biscuit presented a welcome variation on a BLT, giving it a filling heft and well-paired buttery flavor.

The mac comes in the shell variety, with a balanced helping of creamy cheese. Nothing about it was overwhelming, which could disappoint some cheeseheads, but the gooey and fatty dish is ultimately balanced and a safe pairing for most any meal.