Bite of the Week: Greek Gyro Pizza at Cayce’s Tony’s Pizzalicious

$18.99 for a large. 803-794-5469. tonyspizzasc.com.

Tony’s, with the red and white checkerboard roof and that mustachioed, doe-eyed baker mascot, is a Cayce institution serving up hearty pizza pies and spaghetti dinners since 1967. While all the specialty pies are notable, the restaurant’s most inventive option is the gyro pizza. Those who regularly chow down on a fast food joint’s tomato-based pizzas will be taken aback by this pie.

The pizza is dressed with tzatziki sauce and its unmistakable yogurt and cucumber taste is the first flavor that envelops the palate. That comes before the creamy zip of feta cheese and the pleasing salty hit of shaved gyro meat join the party. There’s also crunchy, slightly charred white onions, and plump tomato wedges adding texture to the composition, which is all tied together by Tony’s four-cheese blend. As for the crust, it’s comparable to Domino’s hand tossed. It’s sturdy enough for the slices to hold their composition with minimal flop.

Tony’s tossed in toasty cheese covered breadsticks for free and the gooey fromage and garlic underneath is a killer combo. I stealthily chowed down five of them, before alerting my family that dinner was served and, I realized, without noticing the accompanying marinara sauce. They’re simply too good to share, unadorned or otherwise.