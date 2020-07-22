Bite of the Week: Gimbap at Columbia’s Hyundai Oriental Grocery

$5.99. 1807 Decker Blvd #1. 803-738-0702. hyundaiorientalgrocery.mappop.com.

Being relegated to my home for months, occasional trips to the grocery store have taken on outsized meaning. One of my favorite stops in town is Hyundai Oriental Market at the far end of Decker Boulevard. Not only is it a great stop for international cooking essentials, but their wealth of prepackaged, ready-to-eat goods is numerous, from various side dishes (known as banchan) to quick bites like steamed buns, noodles and gimbap — this week’s ultra-delicious, ultra-comforting bite.

Gimbap has a complicated history in that no one agrees on how it came about. The easy train of thought is that it was adapted from Japan during their occupation of Korea, while others say it’s older, adapted from prior Korean traditions of ssam — a lettuce wrap that can have very similar ingredients.

Despite how it looks, gimbap has never resonated as sushi to me. It’s not centered on a particular piece of seafood, nor does it share the types of seasoning often found in sushi rice. The gimbap rice is typically seasoned with sesame oil, which gives it a rich, nutty profile. The filling is distinct in terms of vegetables and protein like bulgogi or crab meat. There’s even versions oozing with cheese.

Describing why Hyundai’s gimbap is delicious is hard because in some ways it looks like a salad between some rice, but it’s so much more than that. The soft rice and crunchy vegetables are pleasingly distinct from one another. Flavor wise it has a bit of everything: There’s some sweetness from the rice and protein, a touch of tartness from pickled veggies, and the sesame oil’s perfume lends savoriness.

Ultimately, what really does it for me is how damn snackable it is. Roughly the size of an Oreo, it’s so easy to get home with a pack, rip it open and eat the whole thing in one brief sitting. (As you should. It doesn’t keep well at all.) Paired with some japchae, it’s the perfect instant midday lunch or anytime snack.