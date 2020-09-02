Bite of the Week: Gamecock at Columbia's The Grilled Cheese Depot

$6.50. The Grilled Cheese Depot. 638 Harden St. Available through various food delivery services.

You’ve got to admire the hustle and the audacity of a grilled cheese sandwich joint created exclusively for delivery app orders. So, mad props go out to the Rooftop Bar in Five Points who stealthily makes extra cheddar during daylight hours under the guise of The Grilled Cheese Depot.

I know what you’re thinking. The hankering for a melty sandwich can be satisfied in a snap with little to no effort. Even someone with only the most rudimentary understanding of how to butter bread and heat a skillet can satiate this desire. And I have to be honest, I didn’t expect to enjoy this sandwich: My presumption being that transport would diminish the power of its toastiness. I expected it to come SOA (soggy on arrival).

My misgivings were soon put to rest. My Gamecock was golden brown and crisp on the outside before yielding to a gooey-good interior packed with smoked gouda, provolone and barbecue chicken. There is bacon tucked in there, too, which is tender and toothsome. Orders come paired with a bag of Metro Deli kettle-cooked potato chips. Greasy and full of carbs, this is some great hangover chow.

If it’s been long since you last ordered off the kid’s menu, a mere whiff of the The Grilled Cheese Depot’s menu might trigger a fond childhood memory. Next time I’ll give their Mac’N’Smash — macaroni and cheese pressed between Texas toast — a nibble.