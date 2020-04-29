Bite of the Week: Family Meal at Transmission Arcade/Smokey Loggins

$60. 1712 Main St. Head to facebook.com/TransmissionArcade for information on the next pickup time.

So many local events have been canceled over the past month that it would be impossible to list them all, but when I think about the events I’m most bummed about being postponed, the grand opening of Transmission Arcade is definitely up there.

The craft beer-focused bar with lots of pinball and arcade games and a kitchen manned by mobile food operation Smokey Loggins was so close to opening but then everything went down the tubes like a drained pinball with the COVID-19 slowdown.

Clever folks that they are, they pivoted to renting pinball machines to homebound families, and now the kitchen has opened for curbside service so you can get your hands on the best chicken wings in town on select Saturdays. My family has really enjoyed the Family Meal, which includes a rack of ribs and a whole smoked chicken along with two large sides.

The chicken has been rubbed and smoked low and slow, just like their wings, and the process makes for some deliciously moist and smoky chicken breast. You can try their ribs in the regular Bum Rub, which is the same spicy rub they use on the chicken and wings, or try the new Rustic Rub, which steps back from the spice for a more savory herb-blend experience that goes great with their white bbq sauce.

You can’t go wrong with any of the sides, but around here, we are very fond of the garlicky quinoa salad and especially the succotash, where the corn, tomatoes and peppers have been smoked, as well, making it veggie ambrosia.

For my small family, this is enough food to eat off of for a few days. (Pro tip: Take the last bits of the chicken and make a smoky chicken salad sandwich.) If you’ve got a bigger family, you can also add more sides or some of those amazing chicken wings. Or you can add them on just because they’re smoked heaven.