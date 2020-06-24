Bite of the Week: Empanadas de Cangrejo at Columbia’s COA Agaveria Y Cocina

$11. 803-851-5965. coaagaveria.com.

A drink and an entree — please and thank you.

Indeed, at many meals, I’m inclined to skip the appetizers. While I find the meal starters are often the most creative and exciting menu options, their prices tacked on top of the rest of the meal can be a tough pill to swallow. COA Agaveria Y Cocina’s Empanadas de Cangrejo prove my typical tact can sometimes be too cautious.

The light and firm shell was moderately fried, avoiding the overt greasiness that can befall many fried foods. Upon first and subsequent bites, I was treated to a pillowy filling of cheese, corn and crab — a gentle, fresh bite, especially as fried foods go. The corn lends some sweetness and firm texture, the lump crab brings additional layers of sweetness and flakiness, while the gooey cheese adds a mouth-filling effect. It’s an edible party contained within a hand pie, and it’s more than worth the appetizer splurge.

While I picked up my empanadas for carryout, COA reopened on June 18 for dine-in service. If you’re inclined to eat out right now, the restaurant seems to have a solid approach to indoor dining during the pandemic. When I was there, every employee wore masks, and the restaurant seemed spaced appropriately.