Bite of the Week: El Molcajete at Columbia's Cocos and Beer

$19.99. 4405 Fort Jackson Blvd. 803-445-1379. cocosandbeer.getbento.com.

Cocos and Beer's El Molcajete is a titanic feast that can fill an entire serving plate with plenty left over. It's the perfect order for someone who glances up and down a menu and then decides why bother choosing when they can have a bit of everything.

For starters, there’s an impressive medley of meats: grilled chicken, steak, chorizo and carnitas. There’s also a fistful of shrimp, a whole avocado, green onion, some cheese and a blistered jalapeño. I got started on this spread beginning with the giant grilled succulent.

If you’ve never eaten grilled cactus before and are a touch apprehensive, allow me to put your mind at rest. Nopalitos are prickle free. All the spines have been scraped away leaving behind a soft and crunchy phytochemical-rich super food. Cactus leaves are reminiscent of green pepper, only with an exotic sour note that serves notice that this is no garden-variety vegetable.

The accompanying platter of pico de gallo, rice and beans, guacamole and other fixings really comes in handy if you choose to make some tacos with the accompanying tortillas. My personal preference is to forgo that and simply peck away at the copious mound of mingling proteins until I’m tuckered out and ready for a break