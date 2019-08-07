what:Dijon Encrusted Smoked Salmon B.L.T.
price:$11.95
where:Henry’s Bar and Grill (2865 Devine St.; 2108 State St., Cayce; and 111 Sparkleberry Crossing)
contact: henrysgrillandbar.com
Henry’s is a neighborhood favorite now located in a few Midlands neighborhoods.
Welcoming and laid-back, they manage to be kid-friendly for brunch and still number among the better spots in town for a late-night bar hang. Also, fried pickles. Have you had the fried pickles at Henry’s? You should. But it’s likely you already knew that. I’m here to talk about a sandwich.
I usually get a burger at Henry’s, but have also enjoyed the veggie kabobs or a salad when my mood called for something lighter. It’s all good.
The other day, I wanted to try something new. Not sure how the sandwich had previously escaped my notice, but I zeroed in on the Smoked Salmon B.L.T.
For me, this has been the summer of B.L.T. It’s a perfect sandwich on a hot day: crispy bacon and toast contrasted with cold, fresh tomatoes, crunchy, thirst-quenching lettuce, and just enough chilled Duke’s mayo to hold it all together. Smoked salmon seemed like a welcome addition for a heartier meal.
The sandwich was too big for a mere two pieces of toast, so it came served on a Philly roll. The tartar sauce worked perfectly with the smoky, Dijon-encrusted salmon. The lettuce and tomatoes were fresh and delicious. And the bacon was spectacular, neither too thick nor too thin, and cooked just right for a sandwich (crunchy, but not so crunchy that it might shatter and end up as bacon dust on the plate).
Fresh-cut French fries rounded out the meal, and I personally recommend asking for grilled jalapeños on both the sandwich and fries. Henry’s does them just right.
On Devine Street, Henry’s kitchen is open from 11 a.m. until 12 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. The bar stays open until 2 a.m. Other locations’ hours vary.