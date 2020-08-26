Bite of the Week: Customized Paleta at Columbia's La Paleta Bar

$4. 14346 Fort Jackson Boulevard. 803-397-2542.

While we have ice pops here in the U.S., paletas are a much-beloved Mexican snack that’s steadily become a favorite here in recent years. Unlike most commercial American popsicles, paletas use whole ingredients like fruits and herbs to make the base.

The modifiable foundation leaves plenty of room for innovation, whether it’s blending flavors or mixing textures. For instance, paletas can be smooth or have chunks of fruits or be rolled in different nuts or spices. There’s also creamy versions of paletas that use condensed milk or yogurt to make rich flavors like horchata or dulce de leche.

La Paleta Bar’s opening on Fort Jackson Boulevard in July gave Columbia its own source for the Mexican dessert. What’s unique about the store is not just the huge variety of paletas to choose from, but the full bar of toppings provided to give them a fun spin. Adventurous eaters can concoct some fun options between the sweet and spicy choices. Mango paleta with chili powder anyone?

La Paleta bar also has some pre-made options like the chocolate-dipped strawberry paleta rolled in nuts. No matter how you spin your creation, the paletas are deliciously refreshing. They’re cool, creamy and never boring, thanks to all the fun textures you can have in every bite. Their paletas are the perfect grab-and-go, ultra-Instagram-able snack that anyone can get behind.