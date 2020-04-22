Bite of the Week: Cosmic Crisp Apple

$3.99 per pound at Whole Foods.

An apple a day may not keep the coronavirus away, but Cosmic Crisp, a cross between Enterprise and Honeycrisp, is the ultimate pandemic fruit. It is very slow to brown when cut and has an impressive shelf life — touted to maintain its texture and flavor for 10 to 12 months.

This premium priced non-GMO pomme is a product of 20 years of research and development by Washington State University’s tree fruit breeding program. Trademarked “the apple of big dreams,” the crisp flesh of this big, bright, dark red apple Adonis is super juicy. A torrent of simply irresistible sweet, tart and tangy flavor is unleashed in each bite. I’ve always thought Cosmic Crisp’s parents were delightful, but their kid is next-level and made my Passover charoset out of this world.

Sure, it may be the rare apple with its own Instagram account — recent fruits of a $10 million marketing campaign include cutie-pie posts of CC drinking in a view of the Space Needle and riding a tire swing —but the most hyped breed since Red Delicious exceeds expectations. It is no doubt one giant leap for applekind, and with 12,000 acres already dedicated to growing the spacey variety, you won’t have to wander through too many produce aisles before you make your first encounter.