Bite of the Week: Congaree Salad Plate at West Columbia's Cafe Strudel

Troubled times and eviscerated 401(k)s call for dependably delicious meals to calm jittery nerves and nourish the frazzled soul. To paraphrase Michael Stipe, it’s the end of the world as we know it, but I feel fine when I’m hanging out on State Street, forking sweet and crisp European-style lettuce into my pie hole.
By my back-of-the-napkin math, I have eaten at Cafe Strudel on approximately 100 occasions, and have ordered the Congaree Salad Plate more than 30 times. This is a meal that would contend for a podium finish on my shortlist of Columbia’s best dishes.
First off, the presentation knocks it out of the park. A pair of oversized artisan bagel chips stand tall over twin mounds of house-made sweet curried chicken salad, brimming with craisins and slivers of pecan crunch. The protein packed topper pairs so perfectly with the Arcadian lettuce blend, you hardly even need dressing to ramp up the flavor. Pshaw to croutons. Dried, browned and seasoned thin-sliced bagels are the superior textural sparring partner to floppy greens, and they also double as edible spoons to make sure no errant bits of curried chicken are left behind on the plate. And isn’t that the telltale sign of a sensational salad?
Even the most sanctimonious greens-grazers leave at least a little something behind, but Cafe Strudel has created that rare salad where a cleaned plate is par for the course.
Cafe Strudel; 300 State St., West Columbia; 309 South Lake Dr., Lexington; cafestrudel.com. Cost: $9.75.
Update: Due to COVID-19, Strudel is open Monday to Sunday for pick-up at both the West Columbia and Downtown Lexington locations. Offering curbside service, takeaway, catered service, delivery and take-home meal prep options.