Bite of the Week: Cold Sesame P’Nut Street Noodle at West Columbia's Palate

$5.75. 116 State St. palatecola.com.

On the first episode of Marvel’s "WandaVision," the Scarlet Witch scrambles to prep an impromptu dinner for her beau’s boss and his wife by using her powers to complete several tasks simultaneously.

After absentmindedly neglecting to pick up something to go with my chicken — a la me on my last grocery run —Wanda’s telekinetic ability sure would have come in handy scouring the nooks and crannies of the fridge for ingredients to whip up a side dish.

Thankfully, with food apps like Grubhub and DoorDash, you can just conjure one up that’ll appear at your door in 30 minutes flat and your family will be none the wiser.

Palate’s P’Nut Street Noodles certainly did the trick. Now, this isn't a Sichuan province recipe. Its spice profile is more Reese’s Pieces. Imagine when you open a jar of Skippy or Jif peanut butter and you can’t resist jabbing a spoon right in there, convinced it’s simply too good to spread. If that describes you, then these are the noodles for you.

The noodles are cooked to just the right tooth and comes uber creamy, practically enrobed in a silky smooth and sweet peanut butter sauce. Intermittent slivers of carrots and slices of cucumber and squash break up the textural monotony, adding to the culinary alchemy, but there is nary a note of ginger, garlic or chili pepper.

My wife and son inhaled these noodles as they came, but personally I like them to have more heat. Out of other options, I mixed in some Trader Joe’s Chili Onion Crunch to give it the heat I craved and boost these noodles to the next level of deliciousness.