Bite of the Week: Chorizo and Cabeza Tacos at West Columbia’s Tacos Doña Lucia

I was cruising around aimlessly after running an errand when I stumbled upon the bright purple Doña Lucia food truck parked outside the Beer & Tobacco Outlet at 901 Meeting St. in West Columbia. The siren song was the “Mexican Soulfood” script on the menu board that perked my taste buds.

I immediately changed lanes and pulled into the lot — the decision turned out to be a great call. The hot and fresh corn tortillas of the tacos come stuffed with the protein of your choice and a copious pile of fresh cut green onion and cilantro. I ordered one chorizo (a paprika and chile powder seasoned ground pork sausage) and one cabeza (marinated beef cheeks).

I unwrapped the heat-sealing tinfoil and my eyes feasted on the beautiful duo. From the artfully placed cucumber slices to the perfect lime wedge, I could tell they put a lot of thought into concocting their handheld deliciousness. These tacos burst with tremendous flavor.

An order of salsa verde smartly comes in a baggy on the side, so your tacos won’t get soggy if you’re transporting your food, as is the norm during COVID-19. Outside of tacos, Doña Lucia also doles out burritos, sopes, huaraches and a mouthwatering selection of tortas. Drinks wise, they’ve got horchata, agua de tamarindo, champurrado and sangria.