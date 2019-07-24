what: Chip Shop Chicken Curry
where: The British Bulldog Pub, 1220 Bower Pkwy. E-10
price: $9
more: 803-227-8918, thebritishbulldogpub.com
I appreciate much of the cuisine that delights me for the same reason that I gravitate toward certain art — because it combines, contrasts and recontextualizes ideas and cultural aspects in ways both blatant and subtle.
Now, a plate of English chips covered in spicy, creamy pub-style chicken curry isn’t the most outlandish or revelatory of ideas. But it does make me smile stepping into a strip mall bar in the U.S. suburbs — where so much of the food centers around covering some fried carb or other with another fatty, meat-centered concoction — and finding a dish that fulfills my American need for such a meal while remaining true to what makes the place special.
Chicken Curry isn’t the only option on The British Bulldog Pub’s Chip Shop menu. You can also get the restaurant’s thick English-style potato planks done Loaded London- (“smothered in spicy cheddar cheese, bacon bits and fresh scallions”) or Mexicali-style (“topped with white queso, bacon, scallions and jalapeños”), or you can opt to have them covered in Buffalo chicken and blue cheese, pimento cheese and barbecue sauce, or roast beef and gravy.
But there’s something so perfect about ordering the hot curry option (I opted for a four on the heat scale that goes from one to five) and a soothing, British-style beer (I went for the oh-so-smooth Lord Proprietor’s Mild from Charleston’s Edmund’s Oast). It’s the same basic back-and-forth you get from a generic plate of hot wings and a domestic lager but with greater dimension of flavor on both ends of the equation.
The heat definitely ramped up on me, but wasn’t overwhelming, carried well by curry that was sweet and greasy in just the right proportions. The mild ale was definitely key, as it doused the occasional flare ups when the spice started to mount. The scallions sprinkled on top added nicely to the rich flavor. The chicken was well-seasoned and not over-tough. And the chips were moist inside, with just enough fry skin to hold up for a while in the sauce, though the dish reached its peak when they got a little soft.