Bite of the Week: Chicken Samosa at Irmo’s Tasty Tikka

$2. 10401 Broad River Rd., Irmo. facebook.com/TastyTikka.

Is there anything more comforting than fried food? From fried chicken to fish and chips to dumplings to empanadas, just about every culture in the world has figured out that a deep fried dish resonates with their culture.

Few fried foods stand out across the Indian subcontinent more than samosas. The pyramid-shaped pastry is versatile. You literally can shove anything into it. While potatoes, peas and spices are common, everything from minced meat to seafood can be found inside these packages. Its flexibility only made it more popular as samosas traveled out of the region and not only made their way abroad, but adapted and became new things like pastels in Brazil.

Tasty Tikka doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel with its modest setup at the Royal Farm Irmo Shell Station. Sitting quietly in a modest red food warmer, it’s easy to walk past and not think twice about its samosas. But they’re more than worth the stop.

I grabbed a fresh chicken samosa out of the cabinet this past week along with a sauce found in the cooler. Though simple, this is a seriously crisp and flaky samosa for something hanging out in a box. The pastry is absolutely packed with flavorful shredded chicken. Two of these alone could easily be a solid lunch with how much protein is in there, and the onion dipping sauce is the perfect compliment. Cool, soft pieces of onion marinating in the sweet and sour sauce provide bright acidity to each bite.