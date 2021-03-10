Bite of the Week: Chicken on a Stick at Columbia’s Slutty Chicken

$6 for two skewers. Corner of Harden and Devine. facebook.com/slttychecken.

“Oh my God, that smells so good!”

A gaggle of college coeds in Five Points who had just left The Cotton Gin and were headed to The Saloon stopped in their tracks just past Lucky’s in the College Mart parking lot. The intoxicating perfume of the freshly grilled poultry Joshua Andino and his sous chefs were cooking up was pretty irresistible.

Marinated for hours in herbs and spices before being threaded onto wooden skewers and baptized by fire, the resulting tender chunks of meat simply burst with flavor. Slutty Chicken is a purveyor of outstanding street meat to take that beer buzz down a notch before hitting up the next spot on a crawl, or to get a little more clear-headed before heading home. With the bar curfew lifted, Andino is back to burning the midnight oil into the wee hours, and keeping Five Points bar hoppers well fed.

I choose to get my chicken slathered in a sweet teriyaki sauce, but you can also get other flavors, like hot teriyaki, Carolina barbecue or ranch. The moniker Slutty Chicken sounds like it could be a Cardi B single and gets collegians attention, but this is no fly-by-night operation. The business has almost a year under its tasty thighs now, and has gaggles of return customers. You don’t secure an $18,000 order from “The Profit” host Marcus Lemonis’ Plating Change group, which helps combat food insecurity, if your product isn’t up to snuff.