Bite of the Week: Chicken, Egg and Cheese Biscuit at Columbia’s Drake’s Duck-In

$4.35. 1544 Main St. drakesduckin.com.
Most fast food breakfast sandwiches are designed with form factor first and foremost, so that they can be eaten with one hand while driving a car. Considering Drake’s has been feeding the bellies of Columbians since 1907, the year before the first Ford Model T rolled off the assembly line, and the recipes have barely changed in a century, the scratch made biscuits don’t exactly pass that litmus test — and that’s a good thing.
When it comes to sandwiches, the ones you end up wearing on your shirt tend to taste a whole lot better.
A chunk of buttery soft biscuit crumbles off as soon as I lift this menu mainstay to my lips and inhale the intoxicating scent of fried chicken hot and fresh out of the kitchen. Unlike on a McMuffin, the all-important egg layer here is no laboratory-tested perfect circle; it’s as fluffy and familiar as your Saturday morning omelet. As for the cheese, it’s the same old melted, processed slice the price tag would suggest, but it serves its purpose well to tie together the winning flavor trinity.
At four bucks plus coins, you can’t afford not to make a habit out of this clucking good sandwich.