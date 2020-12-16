Bite of the Week: Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza at Columbia's Brooklyn Express

$7.99 for two slices and a fountain drink at lunch. 7949 Broad River Rd. and 701 Gervais St. Ste 110. facebook.com/SarahOrlando3104 and facebook.com/brooklynexpressvista.

While Columbia’s pizzeria bounty pales in comparison to Bushwick, Crown Heights, Williamsburg and other East River-adjacent neighborhoods, our pie shop quotient has been on the upswing in 2020. Brooklyn Express, with outposts in the Vista and Irmo, is a welcome addition to the Capital City’s doughy fold.

Their chicken bacon ranch, which mingles together a trifecta of choice flavors atop rich and buttery Grande brand cheese, had me drooling at first sight. The chewy delight of the grilled thick cut bacon and breaded chicken bits juxtaposed with the artfully spaced horizontal lines of creamy ranch sauce is a match made in “Dial G for Gluttony” heaven.

The lovely tang of the buttermilk mayo also cuts the grease from the mozzarella, making the pizza feel a lot lighter and leaner than its caloric metrics might indicate. The pizza is finished off with a scatter of basil, an aesthetic flourish that adds herbal vibes to this meat lover’s masterpiece.

The daily lunch special — two slices plus a fountain drink for $7.99 — is a killer deal. Measuring eight inches from tip to crust (happened to have a tape in my pocket) and also wider than most, this is a tummy-filling midday munch. If you want to eat food challenge big, try tackling the family-size Calzone ($24.99) which feeds four according to the menu.