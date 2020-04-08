Bite of the Week: Chicken-Andouille Jambalaya at Columbia's Gervais & Vine

$12. 620 Gervais St. 803-799-8463.

Jambalaya can be as varied as the chord progression during a Clifford Brown trumpet solo. It’s a hot jazzy dish that lends itself to vibrant improvisation.

Derived from the Provençal word “jambalaia,” meaning a mish-mash of fowl and rice, when the expelled Acadians made their way to southern Louisiana, the Cajuns added more bite to the pot. They stirred in celery, peppers, onions, sausage, tomato, shrimp and, soon after, whatever kitchen leftovers they could toss into the mix. There’s good reason jambalaya has become a metaphor for any collection of stuff — which makes it the perfect dish to cobble together from whatever you’ve got going on in your pandemic pantry.

But before you resolve to scouring for ingredients, check to see if Gervais & Vine is trotting out its take on the hearty dish to save yourself some trouble. The downtown restaurant’s dirty rice smothered with rich and flavorful red beans and smoky andouille sausage was so comforting and soul affirming that for 10 blissful minutes, during which I savored every single forkful, I almost forgot that the world we know is going to hell in a handbasket.

Call ahead to place an order for pick-up. The restaurant uses BiteSquad for delivery.