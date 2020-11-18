Bite of the Week: Cauliflower Prosciutto Bianco Pizza at Columbia's Il Bucato

$16. 1615 North Beltline Blvd. il-bucato-pizza.square.site.

Disclaimer: I do not have a gluten allergy or care one iota for the keto diet. Still, as an advocate of stealth vegetable content and an admitted sucker for smoking-hot food trends, there was no way I was going to order a regular pizza when a cauliflower crust alternative was on the menu.

Unlike spiraled butternut squash or zucchini masquerading as pasta in shape and twirl-ability alone, Il Bucato’s cauliflower pizza isn’t doing a second-rate impression of traditional flour-based crust. After a couple nibbles I had to doublecheck my order to make sure they got it right. It’s simply amazing that you can’t really detect much of a difference at all, even the texture — I was expecting a soggy-bottomed mess — was identical.

White pizza fans will dig this stunner of a pie, which has a little bit of a health halo going on with that side salad of arugula piled on top. This way you get your daily greens in while indulging in bites of the creamy ricotta base topped with a blend of mozzarella, provolone and a little bit of asiago — the perfect canvas for the crowd-pleasing prosciutto. Meanwhile, the fancy caramelized onions add French bistro flair.

“Mangia bene, ridi spesso, ama molto!” is Il Bucato’s motto. For those not up on their Italian sayings, that means: “Eat well, laugh often, love a lot.” So go ahead and live large — leave no slice left behind!