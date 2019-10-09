what: Butterscotch-Dipped Ice Cream

where: Rosewood Dairy Bar, 3003 Rosewood Dr., 803-252-1662

cost: $2.45 for a small cone

Rosewood Dairy Bar isn’t the kind of joint to go to if you’re looking for ice cream dipped in activated charcoal, drizzled with fleur de sel caramel and served atop a warmed and hand-folded puff pastry horn.

When it comes to doling out frozen creaminess, this long-standing Columbia establishment is an emporium of more simple, timeless pleasures. Some folks come for sundaes, shakes or banana splits, but most seeking cold comfort are here for gimmick-free, old-school soft serve that tastes the same as it did decades ago. This is the kind of ice cream that churns ups childhood memories for multiple generations.

That doesn’t mean you don’t have a few options. You can dip it in a rainbow of sprinkles, roll it in nuts, or go traditional and smother it in a vat of hot chocolatey goodness that forms a sweet yet brittle exoskeleton to lick at before your tongue breaks on through to the cool creamy core.

The rich, brown-sugary butterscotch coating is just as blissful, and the vanilla underneath pairs beautifully while also serving to counter the dip’s cloying sweetness.

Lick lollygaggers beware: even with the temporary protection of a dipped shell, this stuff still melts onto your fingers about as quick as it takes Zedrick Woods to run the 40. And even faster if you’re enjoying one al fresco under our city’s famously hot autumn sun. Keep the drippage at bay using the tried and true napkin wrap trick modeled in the photo.