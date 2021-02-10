Bite of the Week: Bison Burger at Columbia's Backstreets Grill

$17.50. 2400 Devine St. backstreetgrill.com.

I know what you’re thinking. Is forking over $17.50 for an uppity bison burger really the best use of my hard-earned money? Look, you get what you pay for.

Let me frame it this way: If there was an all-bovine football team, the bison would thunder down the grid iron and ferociously battle for the pigskin while glazed-eyed docile cows would simply stand behind the line of scrimmage munching turf and offering about as much resistance as a tackle dummy.

Sometimes ground beef is not enough in a burger. The leaner meat of the majestic, thick coated, bearded beasts who once roamed the Great Plains and grunt rather than moo is simply far tastier.

Bison is also lower in calories, saturated fat and cholesterol than its domesticated bovine cousin. It’s also much higher in protein and has a deeper, richer taste imparted perhaps from centuries of patrolling North America's grasslands before demand for the creatures' hairy hides made them an endangered species by the late 19th century.

Thanks to the efforts of conservationists and ranchers, herd numbers of the huge-headed hardy animals are now plentiful. If you’ve never indulged before, what are you waiting for?

When I first breached the buttery brioche bun and the thick bison patty’s juices exploded in my mouth, I was downright giddy. My first thought was, "Wow, now this is a burger!"