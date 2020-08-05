Bite of the Week: Beet “Tuna” Poke Bowl at Columbia's Tasty As Fit

$12.75. 3001 Millwood Ave. 803-550-9421. tastyasfit.com.

During a morning run, I was daydreaming about a menu board possessed by Gilad Janklowicz of Total Body Sculpt With Gilad fame, where in place of a calorie tally, the number of miles needed to burn off each item was written instead. My salubrious train of thought put the kibosh on my plans for that rhubarb pie sitting on my kitchen counter and I vowed to replenish my body responsibly, with a meal that complimented my cardio efforts rather than nullifying them.

A practical plant-based meal of the variety a nutritionist might recommend for keeping high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease at bay may have all the appeal of a giant frond of kale, but there should be a place in everyone’s daily diet for foods that promote longevity. Just because a meal has a health halo the size of Conan O’Brien’s pompadour, doesn’t mean you’re not going to enjoy every last bit of it.

Tasty As Fit’s take on poke sans-fish is a vibrant mix of fresh and crunchy veggies: juicy sesame seed dusted beets, unsalted edamame, julienned carrots, red cabbage and cucumbers served over a bed of organic brown rice. The bountiful collection of tried and true superfoods becomes truly craveable when paired with their tamari-based marinade. The dressing brings subtle notes of maple syrup, ginger and sriracha to the garden party.

Next time you’re looking to refuel healthfully after a jog, bike ride or ab-blasting workout, head to tastyasfit.com and order up.