Bite of the Week: Ackee and Saltfish at Columbia's Legacy Caribbean Bar & Grill

$14.30. 215 O’Neil Ct. 803-708-8481.

Jetting out to Jamrock to get in touch with the irie vibes of Jamaica, brush up on your reggae dance moves, and sip on every rum under the sun while laying out on sugar sand beaches sounds cool — but overseas travel during a global pandemic is about as appealing a prospect as getting conked on the head with a coconut. So instead, I’ll just pump some Lee “Scratch” Perry and order takeout.

The national dish of Jamaica is typically consumed at breakfast on the island. The creamy boiled fruit and salted cod at the heart of this sauté is intermingled with peppers and onions. The salty fish is mitigated by the bland yet tantalizing fruit that has a similar mouth feel to scrambled eggs, but tastes like a buttery and mild avocado that almost melts in your mouth like cotton candy. Ackee, a West African import, comes tinned stateside, so it’s not quite as fresh as I remember from a long-ago family holiday to Montego Bay. But the flavor is still there.

Legacy Caribbean Bar & Grill offers up a pair of sides with your order, and I leaned into island fare, opting for the peas along with plantains and rice, which diffused the cod’s salinity. The restaurant also serves up roti, brown stew chicken, jerk chicken, curry goat and other island delicacies sure to take your taste buds on vacation.