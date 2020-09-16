Bierkeller Columbia's beer gardens return in a smaller, roving form

The roving brewery Bierkeller Columbia is bringing back its popular pop-up beer garden events from past years, but in smaller versions throughout the city.

Starting Sept. 26, the German-lager-focused brewery will begin weekly Saturday events for roughly 200 people. The upcoming gatherings — dubbed Bierkeller on Tour — mark the first public events for Bierkeller since last year, when it held them at Riverfront Park.

“It's almost been overwhelming the crowds we get at the river and it uses up pretty much all of our beer supply,” owner Scott Burgess tells Free Times. “We had [the smaller pop-ups] as a concept around for a year or so. Now we’re in a better position, ironically enough with COVID, to take advantage of having some more supply and being able to dedicate it to something like this.”

The brewery had to this point nixed its popular events in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In normal times, Bierkeller could garner crowds of up to 1,000, a clear no go given the current need for social distancing

Bierkeller will make its pivot to scaled-back beer gardens with an initial event at the Sola Station apartments, which are adjacent to the Congaree River, and with others every Saturday at spots near the University of South Carolina campus, in Irmo and in northeast Columbia. The current weekly schedule stretches until the third week of November.

“We want these to be smaller events. We think now is a way to keep it small and fill some of the pent up demand in a safe way,” Burgess explains.

These events and their accompanying crowds don’t come without risk, he acknowledges, as the pandemic isn't over.

But Burgess is confident they'll take necessary precautions — for instance, hand out wristbands to keep track of numbers and maintaining stringent sanitation practices — and handle the crowd in a safe manner. He details that early in the pandemic the brewery held trial runs of events at its host brewery, Swamp Cabbage, and they went smoothly.

He also feels the state’s COVID-19 statistics have improved over previous months.

“It gives us somewhat more of a comfort level, but it will be with some pretty intense security and sanitation measures in place. We’re not going to be playing around with people’s health,” he asserts. “It's a bit of a risk, the public has to buy in to what we’re doing for it to succeed. … I will add, if it gets out of hand, we will shut it down.”

Burgess says the pandemic has provided “silver lining” in allowing him to experiment with the brewery. For almost a year, he planned to host these smaller beer gardens in the off months when it's too hot or cold to muster its large gatherings at the river. He feels the coming events will be will be a good trial run.

Additionally, the brewery now sells roughly 150 to 200 crowlers per outing at its weekly retail service, another new venture instituted during the pandemic.

Burgess teases that the pop-up events should also give him the opportunity to debut a yet-to-be released beer and pull out a gravity keg for pours.

“The things we introduce we want to keep going in that capacity going forward,” he says. “ I think now is a good time to get people used to us coming to them and bringing the beer garden to them.”

Bierkeller’s move follows other hospitality businesses that have elected to reopen in some capacity, like Main Street’s Bourbon and Hendrix. Popular food event company F2T Productions has also begun hosting scaled-back, socially distanced dinner events.