Bierkeller Columbia planning to open brewery after securing $100,000 development grant

Bierkeller Columbia is on track to open its long awaited brick-and-mortar brewery.

Columbia City Council approved a $100,000 economic development grant for the brewery. Bierkeller, known for its strict adherence to traditional German beer styles and its quality, currently brews out of Swamp Cabbage Brewing.

Under the grant, Bierkeller must create at least 10 jobs in Columbia and invest at least $1 million in corporate facilities in the city. Owner Scott Burgess declined to share a location or any other details until lease negotiations are finalized, but said he wanted to be as close to the Congaree River as possible.

“What I can say right now is … we’ve gotten support from the city to hopefully make this long-term dream and vision of having riverfront activity, dining, drinking, fun, all of that stuff a reality,” he said.

Perhaps the city’s most acclaimed brewery, Burgess’s operation started in 2016 with his signature Germanic-styles and strict adherence to them — and eschewing popular styles like the hazy IPA or sours.

It grew a quick cult following among the city’s craft beer crowd and over time it landed wider attention in local media for its uncompromising approach.

It jumped in popular appeal in 2018 when it started its signature riverfront events, drawing gaggles of people to the city’s Columbia Riverwalk for a German-style beer garden. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Burgess has hosted smaller roving versions of that event, doing pop-ups at various outdoor locations in the Columbia area.

Before Burgess started his brewery, he spent about a decade in Germany, directly inspiring his brewery’s approach.

“It’s super exciting. It’s a lifelong, at least half of my life dream since I spent a decade over (in Germany,)” Burgess said. “I just got back from two weeks and it really, if anything, firmed up my convictions that this can work and can work great for Columbia and that we need it.”

When he started Bierkeller, it joined a steadily growing Columbia-area brewery scene.

From what was initially a sparse few two-plus decades ago, there’s now 13 — and it’s growing. In the last few years, Savage Craft Ale Works, Steel Hands Brewing and Hazelwood Brewing have opened. In the next year, another new brewery, Peak Drift Brewing is set to open.

It’s become a busy scene — though many in it contend it's nowhere near capacity — and Burgess reasoned his brewery’s reputation and style will set them apart.

“We’ve been around for a few years and we’ve shown that people like us,” he said. “We’re unique in terms of breweries, there aren’t a lot of people in South Carolina that do what we do in terms of the way we do it. That adds value.”