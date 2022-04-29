Bierkeller Columbia opening first brick-and-mortar brewery on city's riverfront

Columbia’s once roving brewery has a home.

Bierkeller Columbia — which started as a passion project by owner-brewer Scott Burgess, with pop-up events on Columbia’s riverfront and strictly German beer brewed out of Swamp Cabbage Brewing’s premises — will open its first brewery and restaurant at the CanalSide apartment development’s riverfront plaza.

The brewery's plans were announced April 29 in a press release and is targeting a fourth quarter of 2022 opening date.

“We love the spot we’re best known for at Riverfront Park with our seasonal pop-ups,” said Bierkeller founder and owner Scott Burgess in the release. “And we love even more what this neighboring space adds to that.”

The new brewery will feature a cafeteria-style restaurant, outdoor seating and a 15-barrel brewing system with beer poured directly from it.

The brewery’s barrel system is German-designed, according to the release. Meanwhile, the food will be focused on European-German offerings like schnitzel, spätzle and other meats and cheeses.

Burgess will be among the first businesses to open at the CanalSide apartment and retail development. The Front Coffee and Tap opened in the same area, but closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A small market opened there in the last year.

The brewery will use the development’s parking garage for customers, with almost 500 parking spaces, according to the press release.

“We are always thrilled to see our local businesses grow, thrive, and prosper," said Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann in the press release. "Bierkeller has successfully made the leap from 'pop-up' event to full-fledged brick-and-mortar establishment, and will now be able to produce their own products in-house. This location at CanalSide is going to grow in a hurry, and we are excited to watch their journey as they lead the way to more riverfront growth and development.”

Burgess’s story in starting Bierkeller is well-known locally at this point.

The brewer studied abroad in Bamberg, Germany and worked for almost a decade in Bavaria, where he grew fond of the biergartens and the accompanying drinking culture.

“It’s super exciting. It’s a lifelong, at least half of my life, dream since I spent a decade over (in Germany,)” Burgess previously told Free Times. “I just got back from two weeks (visiting) and it really, if anything, firmed up my convictions that this can work and can work great for Columbia and that we need it.”

He started the brewery in 2016 and it grew a cult-like following in the city’s craft beer crowd. Local media attention soon followed for Burgess’s stringent approach to German beer styles.

In 2018, Burgess’s operation grew further when he started hosting riverfront events, made to mimic the German-style beer garden experience, that frequently brought gaggles of people to the Columbia Riverwalk area. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Burgess hosted smaller roving versions of that event, doing pop-ups at various outdoor locations in the Columbia area, and more recently, in West Columbia.

The move to opening a brewery was intimated in September, when Burgess received a $100,000 development grant from the city to open a brick-and-mortar. Under that grant’s details, Burgess must create at least 10 jobs in Columbia and invest at least $1 million in corporate facilities in the city.

The brewery will join a bustling craft beer scene in the area. Though starting out sparse two-plus decades ago, there are now 13 Columbia area breweries — and it’s growing. In the last few years, Savage Craft Ale Works, Steel Hands Brewing and Hazelwood Brewing have opened. In the next year, another new brewery, Peak Drift Brewing, is set to open.